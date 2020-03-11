Clear

Lawmakers advising against visits to state capitol building

Areas of the Missouri state capitol building in Jefferson City will be closed due to concerns over Coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- Lawmakers in Jefferson City are advising against visits to the state capitol building.

The Missouri House Chambers and Lounge have shuttered to the public out of caution after the state confirmed its first Coronavirus case.

A group of Senate and House leaders released a joint statement regarding precautions being taken.

Several public areas of the house chambers will be closed because there are areas difficult to disinfect on a daily basis

In addition to closing some public areas in the House that are “difficult to disinfect on a regular basis,” the lawmakers also said they are “encouraging guests who are not directly participating in the legislative business to refrain from visiting the Capitol at this time.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories