(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- Lawmakers in Jefferson City are advising against visits to the state capitol building.
The Missouri House Chambers and Lounge have shuttered to the public out of caution after the state confirmed its first Coronavirus case.
A group of Senate and House leaders released a joint statement regarding precautions being taken.
Several public areas of the house chambers will be closed because there are areas difficult to disinfect on a daily basis
In addition to closing some public areas in the House that are “difficult to disinfect on a regular basis,” the lawmakers also said they are “encouraging guests who are not directly participating in the legislative business to refrain from visiting the Capitol at this time.”
Related Content
- Lawmakers advising against visits to state capitol building
- Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton
- Governor Parson visits Cameron
- Santa visits Country Cookie
- Search on for vandal who destroyed statues at Colorado's state Capitol
- The LGBTQ pride flag was raised over New York's state Capitol for the first time ever
- Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty
- Governor Parson visits 139th Airlift Wing during St. Joseph visit
- Rotary International President Visits St.Joseph
- Trump to visit KC today