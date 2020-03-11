Lawmakers advising against visits to state capitol building

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- Lawmakers in Jefferson City are advising against visits to the state capitol building.

The Missouri House Chambers and Lounge have shuttered to the public out of caution after the state confirmed its first Coronavirus case.

A group of Senate and House leaders released a joint statement regarding precautions being taken.

Several public areas of the house chambers will be closed because there are areas difficult to disinfect on a daily basis

In addition to closing some public areas in the House that are “difficult to disinfect on a regular basis,” the lawmakers also said they are “encouraging guests who are not directly participating in the legislative business to refrain from visiting the Capitol at this time.”