Lawmakers consider eliminating vehicle inspections

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri's vehicle inspection requirements are currently the law of the land, but some Missouri lawmakers want to put an end to those regulations.

Should those lawmakers succeed, some that perform the inspections says it’d be music to their ears.

"I would kind of like for it go away," JR Cheek, JR's T.B.A. & Service said. "There’s a little bit of a weakness in the system that can allow people to get [unsafe] cars passed to drive and get licensed."

Cheek said those unsafe cars can slip through the cracks of the current vehicle inspection system in which vehicles that fail inspection and skip the offer for a free re-inspection only to get a pass somewhere else.

Motorist Margaret Lister says she’s in favor of keeping the inspections. Lister feels it helps to create safer roads.

"I’m concerned for not only for myself," Lister said. "but also for the people that I might come in contact with."

I think without safety inspections, we run more risks." Lister said

One of the main reasons Missouri lawmakers cited for getting rid of vehicle inspections was that it hasn't proved effective in lowering the number of deadly accidents on the road, however, The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they back the program.

"I think it’s working toward the safety of every motorist out there on Missouri's roadways." Sgt. Jake Angle, MSHP Troop H said.

Cheeks said in addition to the program's loopholes, he said it’s also not cost effective.

"The only benefits would be if we found something wrong and the customer and the customer accepted us doing the repairs," Cheek said. "We could make a little bit of money there."

While drivers agree updates to the vehicle inspection program wouldn’t hurt, they say you can’t put a price on safety,

"What you drive affects me, what I drive affects you," Lister said. "I can only take care of my own thing, so I have to expect you to take care of your thing."

Currently, 34 US States do not require vehicle inspections.