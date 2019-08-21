Lawn care service offers help to homeowners after storm damage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lawn care crews spent Wednesday cleaning up after a portion of a large tree gave way during Tuesday afternoon's storms.

St. Joseph Ave. was blocked for a short time before the Missouri Department of Transportation could remove the part of the tree blocking the roadway. Hunter's Lawn Care was spotted in the northside neighborhood near the intersection of St. Joseph Ave. and Blackwell Rd. cleaning up the rest of the mess left by the fallen tree.

Lawn care staff said they wanted to help the family who owns the property where the tree is located

"We want to get it safely removed back up off the structure to where nothing falls over the structure over the home." Shane Hunter Hunter's Lawn Care said.

Hunter said the fallen portion has left the tree structurally unstable, adding that it must be cut down immediately to eliminate the risk of further damage to nearby homes and power lines.

Neighbors estimate the tree was anywhere from 80 to 100 years old.