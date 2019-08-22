Judge sides with St. Joseph schools in bullying lawsuit

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) — A mother of a St. Joseph elementary student sued the school district, saying her daughter was bullied by other students at her school.

Circuit Judge Daniel Kellogg ruled in favor of the St. Joseph School District on all counts Aug. 19.

The mother, K.F., claimed the district allowed students at Skaith Elementary School to torment her daughter, K.S. The court withholds the full names of the victim and her mom to protect their identities.

K.F claims she told school officials who did not intervene.

The abuse occurred during the 2015-2016 school year, according to court documents filed in September 2017, in Buchanan County Circuit Court. In the suit, Rebecca Randles, attorney for the mother and daughter, alleges the girl suffers depression and anxiety as a result of the bullying. The following school year the victim did not return to Skaith, or any other St. Joseph School District school, according to the suit.

Randles alleged administrators failed to adequately address the months of bullying K.S. experienced. K.F. contacted district administrators on multiple occasions asking them to protect her daughter but they did nothing, the lawsuit says.

The district denied the allegations contained in the lawsuit and then filed a motion requesting Judge Kellogg to rule in its favor.

The suit named four district administrators, including former superintendent Robert Newhart. Jennifer Patterson, principal at Skaith Elementary, Solon Haynes, former director of student services for the district, and Marlena Walley, the former coordinator of federal programs for the district are the other three named.

Randles on behalf of K.F. voluntarily dismissed Walley from the suit but Judge Kellogg included the coordinator in the final judgment.

The district was represented by Stephanie Lovett-Bowman and Madison Perry.