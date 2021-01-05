Lawyers for the only woman sitting on death row are pushing for clemency

The only woman sitting on federal death row is looking for clemency.

Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed on January 12. Last month a federal district court determined the government acted in an illegal fashion when the execution date was set.

Her lawyers are asking to reduce her sentence to life in prison saying Montgomery suffered from horrific domestic and sexual abuse as a child.

Montgomery was convicted of strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett, of Skidmore, Missouri, to death in 2004. Stinnett was eight-months pregnant.

The baby was then cut out of the victim and kidnapped by Montgomery.

The child survived the incident.

Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the U.S. government since 1953.