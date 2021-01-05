Clear
Lawyers for the only woman sitting on death row are pushing for clemency

Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed on January 12.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 12:38 PM

The only woman sitting on federal death row is looking for clemency.

Lisa Montgomery is scheduled to be executed on January 12. Last month a federal district court determined the government acted in an illegal fashion when the execution date was set.

Her lawyers are asking to reduce her sentence to life in prison saying Montgomery suffered from horrific domestic and sexual abuse as a child.

Montgomery was convicted of strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett, of Skidmore, Missouri, to death in 2004. Stinnett was eight-months pregnant.

The baby was then cut out of the victim and kidnapped by Montgomery.

The child survived the incident.

Montgomery would be the first woman executed by the U.S. government since 1953.

We had warm start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and we saw plenty of sunshine on Tuesday. Highs made it into the mid and upper 40s on Tuesday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
