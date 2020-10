(LEAVENWORTH, Ks.) A Leavenworth father now faces murder charges in the death of two of his children.

40-year-old Donald Ray Jackson, Jr. is accused of killing his 12 and 14 year old sons, and abducting his two daughters Saturday night.

Jackson is in custody in Beckham County, Oklahoma, and awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

If convicted, Jackson could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.