Legislators debrief St. Joseph on legislative session

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A delegation of northwest Missouri lawmakers gave a rundown and recap of the legislative session that ended last month to the public over breakfast Tuesday morning. The Chamber of Commerce hosted Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, Sen. Dan Hegeman, Rep. Sheila Solon, and Rep. Brenda Shields.

The group unanimously said it was teamwork in the Missouri House that got bills passed that were relevant to St. Joseph. Solon told the audience "we are really working together and it shows."

"Governor Parson signing the budget for next fiscal year without any single line vetoes just shows how well the House and the Senate work well with him," said Hegeman.

Solon told the crowd there were around 300 bills that were introduced during the legislative session.

"It takes a lot to pass a bill but it also takes a lot to squash it too," said Solon.

This is why the group of GOP legislators said they were "proud of what they got done in Jeff City. Topping their list, flood relief, improving rural broadband infrastructure, blighted buildings and boosting aid to the school district.

Solon sponsored House Bill 821 also known as the "St. Joseph land bank bill" and worked with Luetkemeyer to get it passed.

"Vacant houses are hubs for crime," said Solon, "this new bill will help to address that to make our city safer."

Luetkemeyer says he worked with many other legislators to help Missourians recover from the devastating flooding over the last few months.

"What I am personally proud of is how we worked together to make sure those suffering from flooding will get relief," said Luetkemeyer, "there are soybean and corn farmers whose fields are still under water right now and they are hurting."

Freshman Shields proudly discussed the certified teacher externship she pushed for in the Missouri House. The foundation of the program is centered around awarding teachers who continue their education in the field.