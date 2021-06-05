Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation back for another year for Lemonade Days

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Saturday was the beginning of Lemonade Days across the country.

"We've been out here since about 7 in the morning," said Teagen Gerken who participated in the event.

While it may seem like a normal lemonade stand, it is much more than that.

"We are out here to raise money for kids battling cancer right now," said Gerken.

Anna Sheppard, Emma O'Brien, and Gerken are best friends that are in their 3rd year of participating in the nationwide event.

Following in the footsteps of a little girl named Alex.

"She is the first person who started this whole business to raise money," said Sheppard.

"She was a hospital patient and she decided when she was 4 to start a lemonade stand. Sadly she died, there are still lemonade stands out there that use Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said O'Brien.

The 3 friends happy to serve anybody who is looking for a cold cup of lemonade.

And many by passers, unable to pass up a cool drink and the girls' cause.

"I mean I would have bought lemonade regardless, but I feel like it's a lot more important, especially with it being from the kids, to see that not only are they doing something for themselves, but they are getting out there and helping others, and to see that they have a heart for that at such a young age is very special," said Alanna Phoenix, who bought lemonade from the 3 friends.

It isn't just a lemonade stand for the girls. They know the facts and why it is important to get people to donate.

"There is a fact and it is, about 36 kids everyday get cancer and you should, you should probably help," said O'Brien.

Helping kids just like them, while also enjoying a nice drink on a warm June day.