Lending a Hand: Nebraska family grateful for Savannah's kindness during blizzard

For most people, a blizzard is not how they would want to end their Thanksgiving holiday, but Aaakriti Argrawal's family said it was what made this year their best yet.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 9:25 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

The Argrawal family spent Thanksgiving in St. Louis and was heading back home to Nebraska, but while on I-29, conditions worsened Sunday. 

Once realizing avoiding getting stuck was impossible, it looked like a gas station would be home for the night, until they came upon Savannah. 

The city was ready to house people for the evening due to the snowstorm and set up a shelter at the old middle school. 

