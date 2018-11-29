Lending a Hand: Nebraska family grateful for Savannah's kindness during blizzard

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— For most people, a blizzard is not how they would want to end their Thanksgiving holiday, but Aaakriti Argrawal's family said it was what made this year their best yet.

The Argrawal family spent Thanksgiving in St. Louis and was heading back home to Nebraska, but while on I-29, conditions worsened Sunday.

Once realizing avoiding getting stuck was impossible, it looked like a gas station would be home for the night, until they came upon Savannah.

The city was ready to house people for the evening due to the snowstorm and set up a shelter at the old middle school.