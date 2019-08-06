Clear
Less than 4 percent of Buchanan County voters cast ballot

Voter turnout is less than 4 percent so far in Tuesday's special election in Buchanan County.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

According to the Buchanan County Clerk's office, the 3:00 p.m. update shows a turnout of 3.3 percent with a total of 530 votes cast.

The highest turnout is from Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph with a total of 160 votes cast.

Out of the polling locations, a total of 15,991 people are registered to vote.

Polling locations are open until 7:00 p.m.

For a list of polling locations, click here.

We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. More clouds move in tonight across the area and our rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase.
