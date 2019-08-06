Less than 4 percent of Buchanan County voters cast ballot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voter turnout is less than 4 percent so far in Tuesday's special election in Buchanan County.

According to the Buchanan County Clerk's office, the 3:00 p.m. update shows a turnout of 3.3 percent with a total of 530 votes cast.

The highest turnout is from Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph with a total of 160 votes cast.

Out of the polling locations, a total of 15,991 people are registered to vote.

Polling locations are open until 7:00 p.m.

For a list of polling locations, click here.