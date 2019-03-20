Levee breached in Craig, town evacuating

(CRAIG, Mo.) A levee on the northwest part of Craig has breached and residents are being urged to evacuate immediately.
According to a post on the town's Twitter account and confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the levee breach is allowing water to flow into the town.
Holt County Sheriff's Department has announced that sandbagging efforts have stopped in Craig.
A mandatory evacuation for Craig was put in place on Tuesday.
