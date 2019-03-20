Levee breached in Craig, town evacuating

Clear
A levee on the northwest part of Craig has breached and residents are being urged to evacuate immediately.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 9:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 9:56 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CRAIG, Mo.) A levee on the northwest part of Craig has breached and residents are being urged to evacuate immediately.

According to a post on the town's Twitter account and confirmed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the levee breach is allowing water to flow into the town.

Holt County Sheriff's Department has announced that sandbagging efforts have stopped in Craig.

A mandatory evacuation for Craig was put in place on Tuesday.

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear after Tuesday's rain. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.
