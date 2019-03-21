Levee breached near Winthrop, voluntary evacuations for Winthrop

(WINTHROP, Mo.) According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, a levee near Winthrop has been breached and voluntary evacuations are underway in Winthrop.

According to Sheriff Bill Puett, the breach is behind the concrete plant in Winthrop.

Highway 59 is shutdown from Rushville to Atchsion, along with Mudlake Rd. and N. Shore Dr. near Sugar Lake.