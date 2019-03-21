(WINTHROP, Mo.) According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, a levee near Winthrop has been breached and voluntary evacuations are underway in Winthrop.
According to Sheriff Bill Puett, the breach is behind the concrete plant in Winthrop.
Highway 59 is shutdown from Rushville to Atchsion, along with Mudlake Rd. and N. Shore Dr. near Sugar Lake.
- Levee breached near Winthrop, voluntary evacuations for Winthrop
- Levees over topped near Rushville and Winthrop
- Levee breached in Craig, town evacuating
- Engineers Wrap Up First Phase of Levee Repairs
- Levee fails in Nemaha County, Nebraska along Missouri River
- Atchison Co. Emergency Management reports two confirmed levee breeches
- Lake Front Lane closing due to sand boils in levee
- Emergency officials say levees in Elwood are in good working order
