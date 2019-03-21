Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Highway 59 shutdown from Rushville to Atchison, includes Amelia Earhart Bridge Full Story

Levee breached near Winthrop, voluntary evacuations for Winthrop

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, a levee near Winthrop has been breached and voluntary evacuations are underway in Winthrop.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 11:16 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(WINTHROP, Mo.) According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, a levee near Winthrop has been breached and voluntary evacuations are underway in Winthrop.

According to Sheriff Bill Puett, the breach is behind the concrete plant in Winthrop. 

Highway 59 is shutdown from Rushville to Atchsion, along with Mudlake Rd. and N. Shore Dr. near Sugar Lake.

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River.
