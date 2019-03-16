Clear

Levee fails in Nemaha County, Nebraska along Missouri River

Reports Saturday evening showing that a levee in southeastern Nebraska along the Missouri River has been breached.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 6:27 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb.) Reports Saturday evening showing that a levee in southeastern Nebraska along the Missouri River has been breached.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement has reported two breaches in the levee on the Missouri River just north of Peru.

The weather service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Nemaha County following the report and warns that water levels will rise rapidly in the area.

At the nearby river gauge in Brownville, Neb., the Missouri River level fell as a response to the breach and is down to 44.66 feet as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Nemaha County until 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 55°
As for the weather, a very nice forecast is on the way this weekend. Today, expect sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events