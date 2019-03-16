Levee fails in Nemaha County, Nebraska along Missouri River

(NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb.) Reports Saturday evening showing that a levee in southeastern Nebraska along the Missouri River has been breached.

According to the National Weather Service, law enforcement has reported two breaches in the levee on the Missouri River just north of Peru.

The weather service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Nemaha County following the report and warns that water levels will rise rapidly in the area.

At the nearby river gauge in Brownville, Neb., the Missouri River level fell as a response to the breach and is down to 44.66 feet as of 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Nemaha County until 5:00 a.m. Sunday.