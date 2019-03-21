Levees over topped near Rushville and Winthrop

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, levees have been over topped in southern Buchanan County, near Rushville and south of Winthrop.

County officials are going door-to-door in the area but are not issuing an evacuation at this time.

According to the Atchison, Kansas County Emergency Management, the Missouri Department of Transportation is on scene ready to close Highway 59, if needed.

Stay with KQ2 as the situation develops.