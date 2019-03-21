Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Levees over topped near Rushville and Winthrop Full Story

Levees over topped near Rushville and Winthrop

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, levees have been over topped in southern Buchanan County, near Rushville and south of Winthrop.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 9:18 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, levees have been over topped in southern Buchanan County, near Rushville and south of Winthrop.

County officials are going door-to-door in the area but are not issuing an evacuation at this time.

According to the Atchison, Kansas County Emergency Management, the Missouri Department of Transportation is on scene ready to close Highway 59, if needed.

Stay with KQ2 as the situation develops.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events