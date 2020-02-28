Lewis and Clark village prepares for new flood season amid damage from last

(LEWIS AND CLARK VILLAGE, Mo.) Some areas of southern Buchanan county have yet to even begin repairs nearly a year after the first round of historic flooding last spring.
One of the hardest-hit places is Lewis and Clark Village, an area that's seen multiple rounds of flooding in 2019.
While the waters have since receded, the fears of them rising again has not, due to a levee nearby still damaged after last year's floods.
County commissioners said the prevention efforts will focus primarily on ditching, adding that current ditches near the river are full and cannot hold excess water that could come from flooding.
"Anytime the water gets above 22.2 feet, the area will flood again," Ron Hook Western Buchanan County Commissioner said.
Hook also expressed optimism over the outlook of this year floods saying more water releases to our north will help reservoirs up there hold more water.
