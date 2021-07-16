Clear
Liberty Oak Splash Pad set to open

A grand opening celebration has been set for the Liberty Oak Splash Park starting at 4 p.m.

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 11:46 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The long awaited splash pad at Hyde Park is set to open this afternoon.

In 2018, voters approved CIP funds needed to help make the splash pad a reality, parks and rec staff said lots of work went into the overall design of the park, it's made to resemble an oak leaf as a nod to a tall oak tree that once stood near the splash park.

Parks and rec staff say they know there's been a lot of anticipation surrounding the park's opening.

"I think they're really excited. I think we're, I think you know, you always have some naysayers. It's new. It's different. People don't, sometimes they don't understand it. But I think for the most part people are really excited,” Chuck Kempf, Director of the St. Joseph Parks Department said.

The splash park will begin normal operations tomorrow.

The splash park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rain showers have pushed out of the area with partly cloudy skies lingering. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but it looks like the majority of today will be dry. Similar conditions will continue on Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated showers will still be possible Saturday as a front stalls to our south, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday will be almost identical with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Next week looks to start dry with temperatures warming into the 90s by mid week.
