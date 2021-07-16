Liberty Oak Splash Pad set to open

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The long awaited splash pad at Hyde Park is set to open this afternoon.

A grand opening celebration has been set for the Liberty Oak Splash Park starting at 4 p.m.

In 2018, voters approved CIP funds needed to help make the splash pad a reality, parks and rec staff said lots of work went into the overall design of the park, it's made to resemble an oak leaf as a nod to a tall oak tree that once stood near the splash park.

Parks and rec staff say they know there's been a lot of anticipation surrounding the park's opening.

"I think they're really excited. I think we're, I think you know, you always have some naysayers. It's new. It's different. People don't, sometimes they don't understand it. But I think for the most part people are really excited,” Chuck Kempf, Director of the St. Joseph Parks Department said.

The splash park will begin normal operations tomorrow.

The splash park will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.