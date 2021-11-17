Liberty man killed in Mercer County crash

(MERCER COUNTY, Mo.) A Liberty, Missouri man has died following an accident in Mercer county Monday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol around 5:40 p.m. 64 year-old Gary Sexton was driving a Ford F250 northbound on US-65.

The Ford was traveling without headlights when it crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane striking 71-year-old Merlin Hall.

Hall was driving a 2005 Born Free RV towing a Trailblazer.

The RV traveled off the west side of US-65 before overturning.

The Ford came to rest in the southbound lane on its wheels.

Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall was taken to Wayne County hospital in Iowa with serious injuries.