Liberty man killed in Mercer County crash

A Liberty, Missouri man has died following an accident in Mercer county Monday evening.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 10:55 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol around 5:40 p.m. 64 year-old Gary Sexton was driving a Ford F250 northbound on US-65.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol around 5:40 p.m. 64 year-old Gary Sexton was driving a Ford F250 northbound on US-65.

The Ford was traveling without headlights when it crossed over the centerline into the southbound lane striking 71-year-old Merlin Hall.
Hall was driving a 2005 Born Free RV towing a Trailblazer.

The RV traveled off the west side of US-65 before overturning.

The Ford came to rest in the southbound lane on its wheels.

Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall was taken to Wayne County hospital in Iowa with serious injuries.

A cold front is currently moving through the area today bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
