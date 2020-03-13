Libraries in the area have plans in place as virus continues to grow

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Libraries in the area are making plans for the virus as it stands right now and if it were to continue to decline.

Rolling Hills and St. Joseph libraries are taking proactive measures but will stay in business. If the virus continues to grow, the libraries have plans in place.

Rolling Hills has a roadside service now in place to pick up library items, and are encouraging library-goers to use the digital services provided by the library.

St. Joseph libraries are taking the same sanitary precautions, but both library systems could cancel programs and limit computer usage if the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly.