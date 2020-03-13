Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Libraries in the area have plans in place as virus continues to grow

Rolling Hills and St. Joseph libraries are taking proactive measures but will stay in business. If the virus continues to grow, the libraries have plans in place.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:41 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Libraries in the area are making plans for the virus as it stands right now and if it were to continue to decline. 

Rolling Hills and St. Joseph libraries are taking proactive measures but will stay in business.  If the virus continues to grow, the libraries have plans in place.  

Rolling Hills has a roadside service now in place to pick up library items, and are encouraging library-goers to use the digital services provided by the library.  

St. Joseph libraries are taking the same sanitary precautions, but both library systems could cancel programs and limit computer usage if the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. The clouds have moved back into the area as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories