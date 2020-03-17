Clear
Libraries plan to shut down over coronavirus concerns

Both library districts in St. Joseph will be temporarily closing their doors due to the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Both library districts in St. Joseph will be temporarily closing their doors due to the coronavirus.

Rolling Hills Library will shut down on Thursday and stay closed through the end of the month.

They are also canceling all programs and passport appointments through April 30.

Library staff said they will monitor community health conditions every two weeks to determine when they should re-open.

Right now they said it's a matter of public health to shut down.

"With this particular health crisis we're told not to congregate and to socially distance ourselves, so we really have to close the library to not encourage people to come together at one place at one time," Rolling Hills Library Director Michelle Mears said.

St. Joseph public libraries will also close this week.

All four branches will shut down on Wednesday until April 5.

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
