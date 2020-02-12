Clear

Public Library Holds Listening Session

The St. Joseph Public Library is holding Listening Sessions hoping community members will share their vision of what they want the library to become.

The last listening session will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:30PM at the Carnegie Library. 

