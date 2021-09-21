Clear
Library reopens for in-person visits

The St. Joseph Public Library's in-person services returned Monday after being contactless for nearly two months.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 11:23 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Everyone over the age of 5 is asked to wear a mask until the confirmed Covid-19 case numbers reported by the St. Joseph Health Department drops below 10 per day on average for 7 days.

Patrons will be limited to 30 minutes in the building daily.

Those needing additional time for computer services are asked to call the library to schedule an appointment.

Contactless library services will also continue to be available at all branches.

Cooler temperatures have settled into the area this morning with a few isolated areas of light rain. This rain should move out of the area through the rest of the morning with gradually clearing skies. This afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs only making it into the lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the rest of the work week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the lower 80s by Sunday into next week. Rain chances look to stay minimal over the next seven days.
