Library reopens for in-person visits

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Public Library's in-person services returned Monday after being contactless for nearly two months.

Everyone over the age of 5 is asked to wear a mask until the confirmed Covid-19 case numbers reported by the St. Joseph Health Department drops below 10 per day on average for 7 days.

Patrons will be limited to 30 minutes in the building daily.

Those needing additional time for computer services are asked to call the library to schedule an appointment.

Contactless library services will also continue to be available at all branches.