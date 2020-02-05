Life-long Chiefs' fans watch celebratory parade

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Although some say the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime, it's not true for everybody.

If you are Marilyn Garbar or May Fleming, then you've witnessed this phenomena twice.

“You know we won the 4th one when we played the Minnesota Vikings. That was just fabulous, that was so much fun,”says Marilyn Garbar, a senior resident and life long Chiefs fan.

Marilyn says she doesn't need to take to the Kansas City streets and brave the cold for the parade.

Unlike these rookies, she will be cheering on her Chiefs in the comfort of her home.

“At our age, it’s more fun to watch in your own living room or with my group,”says Garbar.

While these veteran fans aren't new to being champions, it doesn't mean the feeling gets old.

“I’ve watched a lot of football but i’ve never seen anything like that. Everyone got up and started hollering,”says May Fleming, a senior resident and seasoned Chiefs fan.

If you learn anything from Marilyn and May, it's that you are never too old to fight for your right to party.

Watching the Chiefs win Super Bowl was special 50 years ago and it is just as special today, five decades later.