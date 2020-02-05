Clear

Life-long Chiefs' fans watch celebratory parade

Long time Chiefs fans cheering on the celebratory Kansas City Chiefs' parade.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Although some say the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl is a once in a lifetime, it's not true for everybody.

If you are Marilyn Garbar or May Fleming, then you've witnessed this phenomena twice.

“You know we won the 4th one when we played the Minnesota Vikings. That was just fabulous, that was so much fun,”says Marilyn Garbar, a senior resident and life long Chiefs fan. 
Marilyn says she doesn't need to take to the Kansas City streets and brave the cold for the parade.

Unlike these rookies, she will be cheering on her Chiefs in the comfort of her home.

“At our age, it’s more fun to watch in your own living room or with my group,”says Garbar. 

While these veteran fans aren't new to being champions, it doesn't mean the feeling gets old. 

“I’ve watched a lot of football but i’ve never seen anything like that. Everyone got up and started hollering,”says May Fleming, a senior resident and seasoned Chiefs fan. 

If you learn anything from Marilyn and May, it's that you are never too old to fight for your right to party. 
Watching the Chiefs win Super Bowl was special 50 years ago and it is just as special today, five decades later.

There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
