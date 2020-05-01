Clear
LifeLine Foods worker tests positive for COVID-19

It's the first confirmed case of an employee at LifeLine Foods.

Posted: May 1, 2020 10:14 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A LifeLine foods worker has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday.

The company said the production employee tested positive on April 30. It's the first confirmed case of an employee at LifeLine Foods.

The employee is now in self-isolation for 14 days.

LifeLine said in a statement that the company is following CDC guideline to help prevent expose of the virus including notifying anyone who may have been exposed to the affected worker and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the entire facility.

"Our greatest priority is the health and safety of our employees," said Kevin Kelly, president and CEO of LifeLine Foods. "We are committed to supporting them as they remain dedicated to their role in the nation's critical food supply. We continue to operate with precautions to help mitigate COVID-19 transmission."


