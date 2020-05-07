LifeLine worker who tested positive for COVID-19 fully recovered

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) LifeLine Foods said a worker who tested positive for COVID-19 has fully recovered.

The company confirmed its first case after the employee tested positive on April 30.

A LifeLine spokesperson said the employee will be returning to work with precautions in place once they are out of quarantine.

No other workers have tested positive for the virus.

LifeLine said all workers at the facility will wear a mask and have their temperatures taken but no testing is being done at this time.

"We continue to evaluate our safety and health protocols in coordination with our pandemic response plan and the guidance of the CDC and local health officials," the company said.