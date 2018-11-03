LifeNet celebrates 20 years in the community

Clear

Based out of Rosecrans Memorial Airport, LifeNet Air Medical Transport has been serving the community since 1998 and on Saturday, the community was able celebrate the two decade achievement.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County EMS helped LifeNet Air Medical Transport celebrate 20 years in the community on Saturday.

Based out of Rosecrans Memorial Airport, LifeNet Air Medical Transport has been serving the community since 1998 and on Saturday, the community was able celebrate the two decade achievement. 

People who visited were able to see a LifeNet helicopter up close and personal. The helicopter was on display at the Buchanan County EMS headquarters during a free lunch provided to the community.

Crews from LifeNet were on scene and say that being in the community for so long has been rewarding.

"We have been a part of the community always try to strive for getting the critical care access to the people of our community," Zach Dillon, a flight nurse with LifeNet said. "And we are here to just celebrate that and make everybody aware that we are still here and still serving the community."

LifeNet provides emergency air transport and medical services for all of northwest Missouri, southern Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and eastern Kansas. 

Showers moved through last night but more rain is in the forecast for today. Expect rain showers to move through the area, the best chance is during the afternoon hours. Highs today will only be in the mid 50s.
