Lifeline Foods and Boehringer planning multi-million dollar expansions

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that LifeLine Foods and Boehringer Ingelheim will make major expansions to their facilities.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 1:40 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 1:42 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two St. Joseph companies are planning mulit-million dollar expansions.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two St. Joseph companies are planning mulit-million dollar expansions.

"We are very pleased to have LifeLine Foods and Boehringer Ingelheim's continued investment in St. Joseph," said R. Patt Lilly, President & CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "We appreciate the confidence both companies have shown in their decisions to invest in St. Joseph, which maintains and creates excellent jobs for our residents."

LifeLine will build a second mill for its masa flour production. The $12 million project is expected to create 13 new jobs with an annual salary of $60,000.

"Our business continues to evolve and grow as consumer demands change," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of LifeLine Foods.

LifeLine employs more than 125 employees.

Expansion plans for Boehringer-Ingelheim include improvements to its campus and facilities at North Belt Highway and Gene Field Road.

The $22.4 million investment will increase the company's capacity to manufacture vaccines for livestock.

Boehringer announced a $20 million expansion to its facilities in St. Joseph in December 2017.

