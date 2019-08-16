Lightning strike sends large tree into home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A lightning strike hit a tree sending a large portion of it straight into a southside mobile home during recent storms.

Jennifer Thompson said she was sleeping in her home when the tree came down around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning, she and her three sons were inside at the time.



"My kids come running in hollering and woke me up," Thompson said. "The tree went through my house, through my living room and the tree was on top of my son."

Thompson’s son said the tree fell right on top of him, he said the whole ordeal was scary and at first he assumed the worst.

"I thought somebody might have died." Logan Bode, Thompson's son said.

Daylight revealed the full scope of the destruction, several hours after the first portion fell on the home, another large portion fell blocking the street as the family was beginning the cleanup process.

Thompson said even though the tree may have damaged her house, she’s happy everyone was able to walk away unharmed

"I’m very thankful, my son could have been killed last night," Thompson said. "I’m just glad we’re all safe cause we can’t replace us."

Thompson says her family was in the middle of renovating their home, she says they plan to stay in the home despite the setback.

