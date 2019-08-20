Clear
Lightning strike sparks fire in East St. Joseph home

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several St. Joseph fire crews responded to the 4800 block of South Cove Drive Tuesday afternoon, after officials said a lightning strike hit a home and started a fire.

Fire crews said no one was home when the fire initially started. One of the homeowners pulled up shortly after the lightning hit and noticed smoke coming from the roof.

Officials said the lightning caused damage to several wires in the attic of the structure, causing them to spark. 

No injuries were reported, and two dogs and a hamster were rescued. 

Fire crews said there was extensive damage to the roof, attic and second floor of the home. 

We also have a round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through this morning thanks to a storm system moving through from our north. We'll have another round of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.
