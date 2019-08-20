Lightning strike sparks fire in East St. Joseph home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several St. Joseph fire crews responded to the 4800 block of South Cove Drive Tuesday afternoon, after officials said a lightning strike hit a home and started a fire.

Fire crews said no one was home when the fire initially started. One of the homeowners pulled up shortly after the lightning hit and noticed smoke coming from the roof.

Officials said the lightning caused damage to several wires in the attic of the structure, causing them to spark.

No injuries were reported, and two dogs and a hamster were rescued.

Fire crews said there was extensive damage to the roof, attic and second floor of the home.