Like hospitals, urgent care centers also feeling strain of covid

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The stress that covid has put on our hospitals has been well documented.

However, there's another part of our healthcare system that has also felt the strain.

Urgent care centers were one of the first pillers of the U.S. healthcare system to feel the brunt of the pandemic with people streaming in wanting to get tested for the virus. As testing became more widely available from pharmacies, clinics and even at retail outlets for at-home use, the workload in urgent care centers hasn't slowed down.

They are now seeing more people who are sick from covid.

"Part of our job is actually getting people to the right areas," said Dr. Melvin McFarland, the medical director at Urgent Care Express in St. Joseph. "So, if it's something more emergent, there's the emergency room. If it's something more chronic, their primary care providers. I think that's why people come to the urgent care first."

McFarland said his clinic acts as a buffer to help keep as many people as possible out of the emergency room so hospitals can care for the sickets patients the quickest.

"We still see those urgent covid patients who are having difficulty with their oxygenation," McFarland said. "We can get them to the E-R more effectively then them staying home and trying to figure it out. Even though it puts a strain on us from a volume standpoint we like that we can get people to where they need to be."

The demand for testing at Urgent Care Express began to lag as tests became more accessible to more people. However, supply chain issues have again led more people back to the urgent care center to get some answers.

"Some employers,even if someone has a home test, they want you to go to a doctor and get tested from a doctor to verify that positive at-home test. People can run into some difficulty with that at-home test. There is a supply chain shortage and at-home tests aren't as available as they once were," McFarland said.

McFarland added that as new covid case numbers are going up he expects to see another spike of activity at his center in coming weeks.