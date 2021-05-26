Clear
Chamber President/CEO looks back on career after announcing retirement

Posted: May 26, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The helm of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce will be handing over the reins at year's end.

“You get to a certain age and begin to think, ‘Gee, the five-day grind is getting kinda old,’" said Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. 

Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the Chamber for nearly the last 19 years, announced his retirement Tuesday. It was a decision years in the making that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Lilly said it didn't feel right leaving the Chamber and community high and dry during a time of great need. 

“As an organization, it was the realization that we had to step up and do whatever we could to support our businesses and it didn’t matter at that point of time if they were members or not,” said Lilly.

Looking back on his almost two decade long career at the Chamber which was separated by a brief stint of heading up Communications at Triumph Foods, Lilly said he's proud of how far the organization has come. He said it's grown to become the third largest Chamber in the state as far as membership, with 1,300 members. 

“When I first came to the Chamber, the board was made up of 20 white male individuals. Today, the board is very much a cross section. Men, women, big business and small business and as a result, is much more reflective of the community,” said Lilly.

Head of the Chamber said there's still more work to be done over the next several months and time after he has said his goodbye by, “improving the amenities, revitalizing downtown, improving the quality of education,” said Lilly. 

But, Lilly said the Chamber is in a good spot and so is he. 

Lilly said, “I’m looking forward to being able to step back from that level of responsibility and find other things I enjoy in life besides working."

The Chamber's board said they're conducting a nationwide search to find St. Joseph's next President and CEO of the Chamber by the end of 2021. 

