Limited edition Kansas City Chiefs Nike shoes go on-sale

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Limited edition Kansas City Chiefs Nike shoes are hitting store shelves Thursday at DICK'S Sporting Goods in the Kansas City area.
The shoes are available the St. Joseph DICK'S Sporting Goods location and fans can purchase the shoes online.
The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 "Kansas City Chiefs" will cost $129.99 and are available in men's and women's sizes.
The St. Joseph location is open until 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
