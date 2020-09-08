Lindbergh Elementary to go online for more than a week after COVID-19 positives

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lindbergh Elementary School will go to remote learning for more than a week starting Monday after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The St. Joseph School District said a significant number of staff members are also under quarantine due to the virus. Student and staff considered close contacts with the individuals have been identified and are also under quarantine.

The school will not be in session beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The district said the school will move to remote instruction for students from Sept. 14 to Sept. 22. Classes will resume in-person on Sept. 23.

The district said the school has been disinfected repeatedly, and staff will continue to clean and disinfect rooms regularly.