Lions Club Fruit Sale returns despite pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An annual tradition for the local Lion's Club will go on this holiday season.

Friday was the first this day of their fruit sale in St. Joseph.

Club members said this is a long standing tradition many look forward to every year.

This year's sale is being done curbside because of the pandemic. Lion's club members said it was important to move ahead with this year's sale despite Covid-19.

"It's the high quality fruit, getting out and getting the special orange to put in the stocking for the grandkids, all of those types of things that are always tied to tradition." Roger Unruh, Lion's Club member said.

The fruit sale runs from now until Wednesday, December 16.