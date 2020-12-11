Clear
Lions Club Fruit Sale returns despite pandemic

Lions Club members have made some changes to the annual fruit sale. Regular customers say they're happy the tradition is continuing

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 11:21 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An annual tradition for the local Lion's Club will go on this holiday season.

Friday was the first this day of their fruit sale in St. Joseph.

Club members said this is a long standing tradition many look forward to every year.

This year's sale is being done curbside because of the pandemic. Lion's club members said it was important to move ahead with this year's sale despite Covid-19.

"It's the high quality fruit, getting out and getting the special orange to put in the stocking for the grandkids, all of those types of things that are always tied to tradition." Roger Unruh, Lion's Club member said. 

The fruit sale runs from now until Wednesday, December 16. 

Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
