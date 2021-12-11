Clear
Lions Club holds annual fruit sale

The St. Joseph Host Lions Club started its annual fruit sale. All proceeds go to the community and charity efforts.

Posted: Dec 11, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Host Lions Club is running its annual fruit sale right now.
It started on December 10th and the club is ready to see lots of faces including familiar ones out to get whatever fruit combination they want.
Two of the members were out loading fruit and preparing orders today at the pick-up drive-thru. All of the money goes to support the community and charity efforts.
They will even make specific orders for you with combinations of apples, oranges and grapefruits.

"Oh we're happy to do it because we get to support the St. Joseph civic area in general. You know this was started many years ago I just found out out the back door of a funeral home. So you know we're just carrying on that tradition and we just work it out of the back of a refrigerator trailer and so it works out pretty good," members Richard Sloan and Roger Unruh said.

They open at 10 a.m. every day and close at 6 p.m. or until they run out of fruit. The fruit sale ends on December 18th. You can find them in the parking lot by the Visitor's Center next to the East Hills Shopping Center.

