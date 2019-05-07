Lions Club members to deploy new disaster relief trailer to assist flood victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Area Lions Club members are deploying a Area Lion's Emergency Response Trailer (ALERT) for the first time. Its mission will be to assist people impacted by March's historic flooding.

The trailer is designed to assist people after a disaster strikes. The idea for the trailer came from past district governor of the District 26 M-4, Ron Campbell.

"It's going to help the people of northwest Missouri," Brill Brinton, Buchanan County Emergency Manager said. "That's what Lions do."

Brinton also is the chair of the new disaster relief trailer. He says the funds were secured through a grant and matched locally.

"We just identified a need and the grant was for $10,000 and there was a local match," he said. "The Lions district is going to support this in the future."

The trailer's first stop will be in Holt County, near Craig and Big Lake. Volunteers from area clubs, including members from Maryville, will be taking the trailer to places that need it most beginning Tuesday.

"It's great when other clubs come together to work together," Jeanine Montgomery, a Maryville Lions Club member said. "St. Joe clubs and Marvyille clubs are a good example in doing this."

The new trailer comes equipped with cleaning supplies, tools, a grill, and a generator. The trailer will be used until the need is no longer needed, which could be up to two months, Montgomery said.

"It doesn't matter where we are, we go to where the need is," she said.