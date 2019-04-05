List of MoDOT construction plans for next week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation released a list of general highway maintenance and construction work that crews have planned in northwest Missouri for the week of April 8 to 14.

Some schedule changes are in place because of continued flooding in the area.

Here is the list of work:

Andrew County:

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed until the end of September, weather permitting.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, April 8 – 11.

Business Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, April 8 – 12. The contractor will begin at the northern end of the project and work south in approximately two-mile sections. One lane, each direction will remain open at all times. This project will continue, Monday through Friday, through mid-May. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place around the lane closures.

Atchison County

Route MM – CLOSED for a culvert replacement just south of Route 46, April 8 – 9, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching, April 8 – 12.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, April 8 – 12.

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from I-29 to U.S. Route 275, April 8 – 12.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Joint repair between Route C/Z and Route 31 south, April 8 – 12. One lane each direction of U.S. Route 36 will remain open throughout the work. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 752 – Joint repair over I-229, April 8 – 12. One lane at a time will be closed throughout the work. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 371 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Barnett Road to Seymour Road, April 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from Route 752 to U.S. Route 45, April 10 – 12.

Caldwell County

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SW Texas Road to SW Ore Road, April 11 – 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Shewey Road to SW Smith-Halferty Road, April 8, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass, April 8 – 12.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed by July, weather permitting. Motorists should follow detour signs along Routes 48 and M to navigate around the closure.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the city limits of Stanberry to U.S. Route 169, April 8 – 12.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route C to Route F, April 4 – 5.

Grundy County

Route C – Bridge inspection at the Weldon Fork Creek, April 1 – 5.

Harrison County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, April 1.

I-35 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route C, April 8 – 12. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

Route A – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 (Nodaway County) to Route 113, April 1.

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, April 8 – 11.



Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching, April 8 – 12.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, April 8 and 10. This includes a 10-foot width restriction. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone.

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repair from U.S. Route 71 to Route AD, April 9, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repair and drainage work from Route AD to Galaxy Road, April 10, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route B – CLOSED for pavement repair and drainage work from 170th Street to Imperial Road, April 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Platte River Bridge, April 11 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2021.

Route 246 – Pothole patching, April 8 – 10.