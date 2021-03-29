Live coverage of the trial of Derek Chauvin

Today will be a windy and warm day with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. Winds will be very breezy today with wind gusts approaching 50 mph from the south. Any outdoor burning today should be avoided due to the high winds and low humidity. Our winds will slowly start to calm down slightly overnight as clear skies continue. Late tonight into early Tuesday morning a cold front will start to move through our area. That cold front will keep winds a bit breezy, gusting up to 25 mph out of the north. Temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler because of the front with highs in the mid 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to remain for the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the week and will return to the 70s by the weekend.

