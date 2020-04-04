Living Community employee tests positive for coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The executive director of Living Community of St. Joseph said one of its employees has tested positive with coronavirus.

Living Community announced the news on its website and Facebook page to family and friends to alert them to the positive case and the steps the facility is taking.

"We wish to share that one of our employees has tested positive for Coronavirus. This individual, who had no symptoms at the beginning of the shift, only worked on one floor of our building, for five hours one day and wore a mask the entire time. We followed our procedures regarding an individual who becomes ill while at work," Executive Director Chris Kerns said in the message.

It's not known if the employee is one of the eight confirmed cases in St. Joseph. Living Community said it is tracking all who had close contact with the employee and monitoring all residents for symptoms.

"Please know that we are doing everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus within our campus. Our priority is to keep everyone safe and healthy. We are in very close communications with our local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time," Kerns said.

Living Community has restricted visitors from entering the building has practiced social distancing guidelines between residents since early March.

"We have enacted our emergency response plan with heightened infection control protocols. From the very beginning, we have followed all recommended guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and our state and local health departments to protect our residents and employees from this virus. We continue to follow their guidance and are taking every action possible to prevent it from spreading in our setting and to the broader community."