Clear
BREAKING NEWS Living Community of St. Joseph reports 14 residents, 5 employees test positive for the coronavirus Full Story

Living Community of St. Joseph reports 14 residents, 5 employees test positive for the coronavirus

Living Community of St. Joseph announced Friday that five employees and 14 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 6:46 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 6:48 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Living Community of St. Joseph announced Friday that five employees and 14 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, Living Community has had 20 residents, and 11 employees test positive for the virus.

Living Community announced the new 19 positive cases were individuals who did not have symptoms prior to testing.

According to a release from executive director Chris Kerns:

"We have implemented our plan and have isolated COVID positive residents in our special care unit with dedicated caregivers. We are thankful that two employees have recovered and nine are recovering in-home quarantine."

According to Kerns, the senior living and care facility is still waiting for more test results. Kerns said the updates will be provided on Living Community's website or through the hotline at 816-596-2225.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories