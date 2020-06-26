Living Community of St. Joseph reports 14 residents, 5 employees test positive for the coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Living Community of St. Joseph announced Friday that five employees and 14 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In total, Living Community has had 20 residents, and 11 employees test positive for the virus.

Living Community announced the new 19 positive cases were individuals who did not have symptoms prior to testing.

According to a release from executive director Chris Kerns:

"We have implemented our plan and have isolated COVID positive residents in our special care unit with dedicated caregivers. We are thankful that two employees have recovered and nine are recovering in-home quarantine."

According to Kerns, the senior living and care facility is still waiting for more test results. Kerns said the updates will be provided on Living Community's website or through the hotline at 816-596-2225.