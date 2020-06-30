Clear

Living Community of St. Joseph reports 22 residents, 13 employees positive for Coronavirus

Living Community of St. Joseph announced Tuesday that 13 employees and 22 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Living Community of St. Joseph announced Tuesday that 13 employees and 22 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

The senior living and care facility reports two employees have recovered and 11 are in the process of recovering and under quarantine at their homes.

The total number of positive cases reported by the Living Community has increased by four since Friday.

According to a release from executive director Chris Kerns:

"We have implemented our plan and have isolated COVID positive residents in our special care unit with dedicated caregivers. We are thankful that two employees have recovered and nine are recovering in-home quarantine."

According to Kerns, the senior living and care facility will offer another round of coronavirus tests to skilled nursing residents and employees on July 1. Kerns said the updates will be provided on Living Community's website or through the hotline at 816-596-2225.

