Living Community of St. Joseph reports 4 resident deaths due to coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Living Community of St. Joseph announced Thursday four residents have died due to Coronavirus and 14 residents have recovered.

The senior living and care facility reports a total of 30 employees and 35 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

All but four employees have recovered and returned to work, according to a post on the Living Community’s website.

According to a website post from executive director Chris Kerns the facility is waiting on results from additional testing conducted on July 15.

Kerns said the updates will be provided on Living Community's website or through the hotline at 816-596-2225.