Livingston Co. Prosecutor will no longer prosecute misdemeanor marijuana possession cases

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren announced that his office will refuse to prosecute misdemeanor marijuana possession and plans to dismiss all pending cases regarding the same offense.

"This new policy reflects the new definition of hemp in Missouri Statues," Warren said in a statement.

The Missouri Legislature passed Senate Bill 133 which gives a new definition for publicly marketable hemp, which includes seeds, stems, roots, leaf or floral material that contains no more than 3/10 of one percent (.03%).

"Although this definition of hemp in fact is not enough THC to use to get high," Warren said. "The Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Lab currently possesses no methodology to distinguish hemp from marijuana based on these new statutory definitions."

The bill goes into effect August 28.

"Both marijuana and Hemp are cannabis sativa plants, and once processed are physically indistinguishable. Without scientific methodology, the State would be unable to meet its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, the hemp/marijuana distinction in each misdemeanor possession case."

The Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney plans to continue to utilize outside laboratories that can perform that kind of testing in distribution cases but cites the cost of such testing is too prohibitive for the agencies enforcing the misdemeanor possession laws.

Warren goes on to say that applying the law in unequal ways is "unjust" and that his office will refuse all agency requests for misdemeanor marijuana possession prosecutions in Livingston County.

The policy will stand until the Missouri State Legislature makes changes to the law, or the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Lab can handle the many thousands of requests for determination and distinguishing between statutory marijuana and statutory hemp that this new hemp law requires.

Warren will request the Chillicothe City Council to ban hemp and marijuana from schools, parks, and other public spaces. He is also finalizing a no-refusal policy to offset any upticks in impaired driving cases. This new policy will require a blood sample to be sought in all suspected driving while drug-impaired cases, even if consent is denied and a search warrant is required.