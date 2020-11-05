Clear
Livingston Co. Sheriff: Fugitive suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head as deputies try to serve arrest warrant

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 1:31 PM

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A fugitive suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head Thursday as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant, authorities said.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Moorseville Thursday morning on a fugitive wanted for domestic assault.

When officers went to the home, a deputy saw the fugitive lying in bed.

"That person clearly indicated they would not be going anywhere," Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release. "Additional conversation took place in attempt to gain peaceful compliance when the fugitive pulled a handgun from under the cover(s) and shot themselves in the head area."

The fugitive was life-flighted to the hospital.

"At this time I do not have confirmation on the status of the injured person," Cox said.

Another adult was also arrested during the incident on an out-of-county arrest warrant.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.

