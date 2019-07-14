Livingston Co. deputies identify suspect arrested for allegedly pointing gun at officer

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the man arrested after allegedly pointing a hand gun at a deputy Saturday evening.

Officers said Matthew Aaron Case, 28, was arrested on a warrant for alleged Violation of Bond Conditions on original class E felony Attempted Tampering with Motor Vehicle with bond set by the court at $50,000 cash.

Livingston County deputies said Case was arrested after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement and pointing a handgun at a Livingston County Sheriff's deputy in Mooresville.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday when a county deputy was in western Livingston County and saw a person on a motorcycle believed to be a felony fugitive. The suspect, now identified as Case, began driving at over 100 mph on U.S. Hwy. 36 near Mooresville.

Case traveled west of Mooresville and quickly braked and turned around going east on Hwy. 36 and then fled into the town. He then pulled into the yard of a church and lost control of the motorcycle at low speed. A foot chase pursued.

During the foot pursuit,Case was carrying a soft-nylon style bag and pointed what the deputy believed was a handgun at the deputy. The item the suspect had in his hand was inside the bag when he pointed it at the deputy. The deputy was armed and the suspect then threw the same bag into a tall area of weeds and was arrested.

Deputies said Case was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center and transferred to Kansas City after complaining of chest pains following his arrest.

On Sunday, Case was cleared for confinement and transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail on the arrest warrant by Sheriff Steve Cox.

The LCSO investigation continues on the allegations of Assault Law Enforcement Officer-1st degree, Armed Criminal Action, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Resisting Arrest on felony, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Officers said Case is also currently on Parole in Missouri for a Burglary Conviction.

