Livingston County Sheriff's Office finds 11 bags of meth during traffic stop

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Department seized 11 bags of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, a detective stopped a vehicle driven by Randy Campbell of Chillicothe while working on a fugitive investigation. Campbell was arrested on a Livingston County arrest warrant for 3rd degree felony assault.

Further investigation led to the seizure of the methamphetamine, distribution equipment, nearly $4,200 in cash and a small amount of marijuana.

Campbell was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb County Regional Jail with a bond set at $20,000.