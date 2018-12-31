Clear

Livingston County Sheriff's Office investigating hunting death

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a hunter off Livi. 318

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 9:42 AM

(LIVINGSTON Co.)— The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a hunter off Livi. 318

According to a release, the sheriff's office began investigation into an unattended death Sunday around 7 p.m.

In the release, Sheriff Steve Cox said the victim was deer hunting with an out-of-state friend, but were hunting in separate areas and both had permission to be on the property. 

The victim was found by his hunting partner, who called for emergency assistance. 

The LCSO, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services and the Livingston County Coroner's Office worked the scene. 

Addiditonal information may be released by the county coroner's office. 

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing. 

We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the St. Joseph area. Right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties.
