Livingston County Sheriff's Office investigating hunting death

(LIVINGSTON Co.)— The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a hunter off Livi. 318
According to a release, the sheriff's office began investigation into an unattended death Sunday around 7 p.m.
In the release, Sheriff Steve Cox said the victim was deer hunting with an out-of-state friend, but were hunting in separate areas and both had permission to be on the property.
The victim was found by his hunting partner, who called for emergency assistance.
The LCSO, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services and the Livingston County Coroner's Office worked the scene.
Addiditonal information may be released by the county coroner's office.
The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
