Livingston County deputies arrest man after he physically resisted officers

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after he physically resisted arrest and was pepper sprayed.

According to the sheriff's department, 40-year-old Joseph C. Anderson was arrested Monday evening in the west part of Chillicothe for an alleged DWI under drugs, traffic violation(s), and resisting arrest.

On Monday, Deputy Jay Shirley with the sheriff's department saw a vehicle that was being looked for by the Chillicothe Police Department on Third Street in Chillicothe. The vehicle committed traffic offense(s) in the intersection of Washington Street. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver allegedly fled in the vehicle. The vehicle was eventually stopped in the west part of Chillicothe.

The deputy was allegedly greeted by a hostile male who had apparently already been in an altercation, the sheriff department says. The subject began refusing to comply with law enforcement commands. The deputy arrested the subject who then physically resisted and was pepper sprayed to complete the arrest.

Anderson was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department for questioning by an officer when he reportedly urinated in the police department and later urinated in the K-9 patrol vehicle during transport to jail. He also threatened to kill law enforcement and their family, spit on one or more deputy sheriffs, and made vulgar comments. He was then taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

The Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney, Adam Warren, has charged Anderson with a class E felony of harassment in the first degree, a class B misdemeanor for sexual assault in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor for resisting arrest, and a class A misdemeanor for assault in the fourth degree. His bond was initially set at $25,000 cash and an additional cash bond has been set at $5,000. The felony harassment allegedly stems from the threat(s) to kill a deputy and his family.

Anderson could face additional charges.