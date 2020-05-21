Summer camp plans to continue for boy scouts at Camp Geiger

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer camp is a rite of passage for many kids and while countless traditions have been taken away this year, the Pony Express Council for Boy Scouts of America said summer camp isn't one of them.

“We believe today we will have scout camp at Camp Geiger,”said Alan Franks, scout executive for Pony Express Council B.S.A.

But, summer camp has to get revamped and it starts even before scouts even arrive.

“Parent or guardian will have to go through a myriad of checks to make sure the scout doesn’t have any exhibiting symptoms. When they arrive at camp, that form will be reviewed. We will be doing temperature checks while scouts arrive at camp. Daily, scout leaders will have to do a series of checks with each of the scouts,”said Franks.

There will be a no visitor policy, meaning some camp traditions will have to be put on hold this year.

“Our wednesday night campfire which has always been open to moms and dads, that will not occur this year. It will simply be for scouts in camp only," said Franks.

Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the camp, dining will be served cafeteria style and the goal for sleeping arrangements is one person per tent.

B.S.A. executives said while these are big changes, they're necessary ones.

“For all of our scouts and scouters than expect a certain look and feel of camp, we’re doing this clearly for the safety of scouts and the community as a whole,”said Franks.

1,000 scouts are signed up for Camp Geiger so far.

B.S.A. executives said group sizes might be smaller than previous years, but the programs will remain the same.

“Hiking, canoeing, rowing, all the programs that everyone comes to expect at Camp Geiger will be offered,”said Franks.

Camp Geiger is starting two weeks later starting on June 21st.

Five weeks of camp will be offered, rather than the usual six weeks of camp.

Scout executives said while they are planning to hold summer camp this year, the future may change.

For more information on summer camp at Camp Geiger, please visit their website.