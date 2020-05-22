Local business leaders tout St. Joseph as a place for industrial opportunity

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With up to 400,000 Missourians now out of work because of the coronavirus shutdown, any chance to get a new job can be a good one.

Community business leaders are touting St. Joseph as a place for opportunity.

Governor Parson annouced St. Joseph's newest manufacturer on Wednesday.

“O’Neal Steel announced the opening of a new 64,000 sq ft metal distribution center in St. Joseph, Missouri,”said Missouri Governor, Mike Parson.

The Missouri Governor said this latest business addition is just one example of the state's economic future. Parson adding,“This announcement shows that even in the midst of COVID-19, good things are still happening and Missouri is still a top location for businesses.”

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said St. Joseph appeals to many industrial companies.

They said the synergy between industries in town is a great selling point to potential businesses.

“It provides a service for a lot of our existing industries, but also there’s the hope that they will expand into a larger facility in the next couple years and create even more jobs,”said Brad Lau, vice president of economic development for St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Governor Parson said he's hoping that Missouri's latest business ventures put the state's economy back on course.

“Back in January when things were going so well before the COVID-19, the year before that we were having tremendous success recruiting companies to our state. New businesses were coming here, jobs were expanding. There’s no reason we can’t pick up right where we left off,”said Governor Parson.

While the Chamber of Commerce said the latest manufacturing addition is great for St. Joseph's economy, they said their main focus is on helping existing businesses remain open and successful.

“As we can add a business here or there, that’s great, but the main thing is to make sure we don’t lose any business, especially in this particular time,”said Lau.

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said they do agree with Governor Parson that Missouri's economy will improve as the state slowly gets back to normal, but they said it's hard to know by how much.