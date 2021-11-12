Local Army Guardsman recognized as an "Adopted Warrior"

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After Veterans Day a St. Joseph Missouri Army Guardsman will be recognized. The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation honors soldiers every year in their "Adopt a Warrior" weekend.

This weekend the organization will adopt Sergeant Michael Green of the 203rd Engineer Battalion. Candidates had to be selected and nominated by their commanders for the honor and then voted on by the U.S.T.F Veterans Board.

Sergeant Green's commanding officer nominated him because of his great achievements

"It's awesome but in my mind it's just that I was just doing what I can do, doing the right thing. Just doing what's expected of you. And it's cool whenever you do get recognized. That's not why you're doing it either so it's cool," Sergeant Green said.

Susain Haines is the national executive director of the U.S.T.F. She says he was a perfect candidate for the honor.

"Sergeant Green was one of those that came into the service and the committee found him to be an outstanding warrior," Haines said.

Sergeant Green is one of 16 chosen from across the country for the honor.

"It is motivating because it kind of makes you think like you did all that work and it wasn't for nothing. And you don't do it for the awards. But it is cool to be able to be recognized and know that you're not just doing it for yourself and everyone can see what you are doing," Sergeant Green said.

Haines also mentioned how this honor helps recognize accomplishments in his career and thanks him for his service.

"Sergeant Green is an outstanding young man in the military. His commanding officer looks at him as being a can-do individual. And I feel that bringing some special attention to him and recognizing him for his outstanding capabilities helps him to further his career and we thank him for his service to our country," Haines said.

The organization is named after a pre D-Day training exercise and battle code.

201 soldiers and sailors from Missouri died in the battle and the "Adopt a Warrior" is meant to continue the legacy of those who died.